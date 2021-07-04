General

More people have flocked to the government offices in Dailekh lately to receive service with the gradual lifting of the prohibitory order in the district. Most of the officials, who had no business during the lockdown for past three months, are now found busy in providing services.

Chief of Industry and Consumers Rights Protection Office, ParshuramAcharya, shared that they were providing services to service-seekers by maintaining social distancing and adopting health safety protocol. Most of the government offices in the district have witnessed increased number of service recipients.

The District Agriculture Office, District Forest Office, Social Development Office and others have gradually witnessed the service-seekers in Dailekh, the officials said.

District Forest Office Chief Tek Bahadur Rana shared that local people have visited the office to take the tree sapling for plantation.

The flow of the service-seekers is high in municipality as the closing of the fiscal year is approaching.

Chief District Officer Hari Pyakurel shared that they were adopting health safety protocol while providing services to the service-seekers. The prohibitory order imposed in the district from May 4 is lifted from July 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal