Government offices are gradually shut down after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the district. The Office of Belauri Municipality is sealed off for a week after three officials in the municipality are confirmed with the virus infection.

According to municipality administrative officer Khem Chaudhary, the municipality services are sealed off to maintain safety.

Similarly, Inland Revenue Office Mahendranagar is completely shut down after one official tested coronavirus positive.

The Punarbas Municipality Office is another public body closing its services for two days after confirmation of virus infection on the officials.

However, emergency services would be available maintaining the health protocol.

Similarly, Mahakali Hospital’s ICU service is halted for few days after a patient receiving treatment in ICU was found infected with virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal