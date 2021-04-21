General

The chariot of Seto Machhendranath, the god of rain and good times, has reached Hanuman Dhoka today. The towing of chariot that began from Tindhara Pathshala, Durbarmarg on Tuesday, was brought to Ason by the end of the day.

The chariot has been kept in front of the statute of Kalbhairav in Hanumandhoka, according to the chariot management committee. Everyone attending the chariot procession has been asked to wear a mask. The health department of Kathmandu Metropolis has managed free distribution of mask for the participants.

On Thursday, the chariot will be pulled to Lagantole. The chariot procession will take place for three days within the city area. After taking it through Ason, Basantpur, Jaisidewal and Lagan, the chariot will be brought to rest at Machhindrabahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal