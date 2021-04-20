General

The chariot procession of Seto Machhendranath, the god of rain and good times, has begun with adherence to safety protocol.

The towing of chariot began from Keltol and was brought to Tindhara Pathshala, Durbarmarg today.

The chariot management committee informed that everyone attending the chariot procession had to wear mask. The health department of Kathmandu Metropolis had managed free distribution of mask for the participants.

Committee coordinator Nilkaji Shakya told RSS that discussion held with the participation of Kathmandu Metropolis Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, representatives of Guthi Sansthan, priest of Seto Machhendranath, culture experts decided to conduct the chariot procession by maintaining safety measures as use of mask and social distancing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal