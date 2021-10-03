Health & Safety, medical

The country recorded a total of 679 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the past 24 hours. The infection figures were revealed from 10,920 sample tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Presently, the number of active infection cases stands at 16,804. Until now, the number of recovery cases is 769,224 with 1,405 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 96.5 percent. The death toll from the virus has reached 11,164 with seven deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

Of the infected ones, 337 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) while 104 are on ventilator support. Similarly, 15,534 are in home-isolation, 1,270 in institutional-isolation and 252 in quarantine facilities.

On Sunday, a total of 26,419 people got vaccine against the infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal