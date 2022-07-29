General

Seven dengue patients have been found in Damauli Hospital of Tanahun district headquarters. The dengue cases were confirmed during the tests among the patients visiting the Damauli Hospital for treatment.

Dr Raju Rana of the Damauli Hospital said the cases of dengue have increased in the recent days along with other infectious diseases.

According to Dr Rana, 200 plus patients visit the hospital on daily basis for the treatment of fever, typhoid, pneumonia and other illness.

Rana further said dengue fever was confirmed in four patients admitted to the emergency ward while three other patients were receiving treatment in OPD ward.

High fever, pain in eyeball, dizziness and physical weaknesses are some of the symptoms of the dengue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal