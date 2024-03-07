Seven female film artists feted

Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma honoured female film artists in recognition of their contributions to Nepali film sector. At a programme organized by the Film Development Board on Wednesday to mark the International Women Day, actresses Keki Adhikari, Priyanka Karki and Sarita Lamichhane, director Renasha Wantawa Rai, technician Ritu Rana and fight director Kiran Dahal. Each of them was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a certificate. On the occasion, Minister Sharma urged the board to institutionally send their recommendations to the ministry in view of the formulation of Film Act. The minister further said, "The Film Act will definitely ensure a strong presence of women in the Film Development Board, Film Screening Committee, etc. The new law thus will prepare women for leadership roles". On the occasion, Minister Sharma suggested that the Board should continue various other creative activities along with felicitation programme to encourage women filmmake rs. Film Development Board's Chairperson Bhuwan KC said, "The felicitation programme was designed to encourage female artists active in film sector and give a sense of support to the artists from our side in upcoming journey". He further expressed his optimism to have their plans gained momentum with the continuation of Minister Sharma second time in the Communication Ministry. Secretary at the Ministry of Communications Ram Krishna Subedi, Chairman of the Central Film Screening Committee Netra Prasad Subedi, Members of the Film Development Board Ravi Adhikari, Raju KC, KL Budhathoki, Central Film Screening Committee member Rishi Raj Acharya, first actress Bhuvan Chand, actress Chaitya Devi, Karishma Manandhar, film director Raksha Singh Rana, Film Technicians Association president Pushkar Lama, among others, were present on the occasion. Source: National News Agency Nepal