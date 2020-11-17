Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested seven people along with Rs 238 thousand 850 in cash and cheques worth Rs 794 thousand 870 of various banks.

A team from the Metropolitan Police Circle Kalimati apprehended them while they were gambling at the house of 44-year-old Shiva Shrestha at Kuleshwor, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14 on Monday evening.

Those arrested in this connection are 44-year-old Yadav Chaulagain of Kavre, 41-year-old Raju Poudel of Dhading, 31-year-old Rajeev Shrestha and Keshav Prasad Mudbhari of Chitwan, Shyam Tamang, 41, of Bara and Prem Badawal, 28, of Kailali.

Chief of the Circle, Deputy Superintendent Apil Raj Bohara said they were held based on a tip-off that some people were gambling at Shrestha's house with large amount of money at stake. Police confiscated 11 cheque books belonging to several banks and book of playing cards. Investigation has been initiated against those arrested under the Prevention and Control of gambling Act.

Source: National News Agency Nepal