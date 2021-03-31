General

Seven girls of Bhangaha municipality-8 in Mahottari district, who were out of contact from Tuesday afternoon, have been found today.

The girls were rescued from the railway station at Sitamadhi district, India, according to the District Police office, Mahottari. All the girls aged between 10-18 years had gone out to cut grass on Tuesday afternoon and did not return home. They became incommunicado since that time.

Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Acharya, said that all the girls have been brought after rescuing them with help and coordination of Indian police.

Investigation into the case was underway, added police.

Ranjana Paswan, 10, Seema Paswan, 10, Jyoti Paswan, 13, Riya Paswan, 15, Rachana Paswan, 15, Nagina Paswan, 18, and Asmita Paswan, 18, had gone to cut grass together.

The girls would be handed over to their parents today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal