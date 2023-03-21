Trading

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended seven people including the pilots flying the TwinOtter aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation.

The 9N ABT aircraft of the corporation which took off from Taplejung to Kathmandu on Monday was found to be carrying 150 kg more weight than the load sheet of the aircraft. Hence, those responsible were suspended including the pilots, said Spokesperson of CAAN Jagannath Niraula. The male passengers travelling in the aircraft were also found to be mentioned as female passengers.

After receiving information that the aircraft was carrying more than its capacity, the CAAN carried out a check and found that the flight discipline was not followed. Hence, seven people including three crew members, the NAC's marketing staff and the dispatcher were suspended.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

National News Agency Nepal