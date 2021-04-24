General

Seven people infected with Corona Virus have died in Banke in the past 24 hours. An infected died in course of treatment at the Bheri hospital here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old male of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolis-10. He died at 1:21 am today, resource person at the COVID crisis management centre, Tej Oli said. Others who died include a 71-year-old woman from Janaki rural municipality, 28-year-old man and 65-year-old man from Baijanath rural municipality in Banke, 56-year-old man from Salyan and 42-year-old man from Bardia.

Likewise, a 35-year-old man from Nepalgunj sub-metropolis-8 and undergoing treatment at Bheri hospital died on Friday night. This takes the COVID-19 related death toll in Banke to 76.

In the last 24 hours, 250 people tested positive among 269 people who underwent test for Corona Virus in Bheri hospital, Oli said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal