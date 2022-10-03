Health & Safety

Seven persons have been injured in an auto rickshaw accident occurred near Basali of Dogadakedar Rural Municipailty-4 along the Mahakali Highway in Baitadi.

Those injured in the incident are Dhansing Thalal, 34; Bisingh Khatri, 50; Ammara Khatri, 45; Sangita Thalal, 13; Niramala Thalal, 25; Dhanapati Thalal, 16; and Janak Thalal, 9, from Dilashaini Rural Municipality-6.

In-Charge at Khochlek Police Post, Sub Inspector of Police, Mansingh Pant, informed that all the injured ones were taken to district hospital for treatment.

The rickshaw was heading to Dehimandau from Gokuleshwor. The passengers were going to visit the Bhagawati Temple at Ningloasaini of Dehimandau on the occasion of the Mahaastami today.

The auto rickshaw fell 500 meters down the roadway due to uncontrolled speed, it is said.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS