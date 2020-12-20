General

Seven ministers in the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli led-council of ministers have tendered their resignation from their ministerial post today.

They announced their resignation organizing a press conference at Singha Durbar today. They made the move in opposition to the Prime Minister's move to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock Development Ghanashyam Bhusal, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, Minister for Forests and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Raya Yadav and Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Bina Magar made the announcement.

A press note distributed on that occasion read," It is evident we had made utmost efforts to prevent the proposal seeking dissolution of the House of Representatives. We resign from our post disagreeing to the unconstitutional, undemocratic, non-political move."

They, in the press note, have pledged their active role and reaffirmed their commitment to safeguard the party unity and political achievements earned by the sacrifices of the Nepali people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal