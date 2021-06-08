General

The CPN (UML) parliamentary party leader of Sudurpaschim Province on Tuesday sought clarification from seven province assembly members for not giving vote of confidence to Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta.

UML’s parliamentary party leader of Sudurpaschim Province Prakash Bahadur Shah has asked them to submit the clarification within 24 hours for voting against the Chief Minister by violating the decision of parliamentary party and whip, UML’s parliamentary party’s chief whip Durga Kumari Kami said.

Nepalu Chaudhari, Gelbusingh Bohara, Liladhar Bhatta, Ratan Bahadur Thapa, Maya Tamang, Pathansingh Bohara and Baldev Regmi have been asked to furnish their clarification for voting against the Chief Minister Bhatta.

In the vote of confidence held today, 17 UML lawmakers voted in favour of CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Chief Minister Bhatta.

However, the UML’s standing committee meeting had decided to withdraw its support to the Bhatta-led Province Government. But the Nepal-Khanal faction holds majority in the parliamentary party of Sudurpaschim Province.

Amid the intraparty disputes in the CPN (UML), Chief Minister Bhatta won a vote of confidence from the Province Assembly.

Of the 52 Province Assembly members, Bhatta got support from 30 members. However, seven from UML and two lawmakers from Rastriya Janata Party voted against the Chief Minister.

Twelve Nepali Congress lawmakers chose to remain neutral in the voting.

In the Sudurpaschim province Assembly, UML has 25 members including the Speaker while the Maoist Centre has 13 lawmakers.

The Bhatta-led Province Government has completed three years since its formation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal