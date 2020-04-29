General

Seven complaints of rape have been reported in Kapilbastu district in one month’s period, the Kapilbastu Police stated. The incidents reported have taken place during the lockdown period.

Among the victims include 10 teenage girls and a woman. It is said the girls have been sexually assaulted by relatives or their acquaintances, District Police Office spokesman Sunil Malla said. He said seven cases of rape have been registered in the court.

Altogether 26 rape cases have been registered in the district so far in the current fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal