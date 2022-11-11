General

Seven Nepali migrant labourers who were stranded in Kuwait have been rescued and brought back home to Nepal. They had gone to the Gulf country on work visa. It is found that the Global Times Kuwait, the company employing them, made them work for 14 hours daily and not given their two months’ salary.

The stranded workers were brought to Nepal last night at the initiation of Dharma Overseas Pvt Ltd and media person Jeevan Sharma.

The rescued and repatriated workers are Bibek Raj Yadav, Ekbal Jolha, Izahar Jolha, Hasan Raj Jolha, Nirmal Nepali, Ganesh Kumal and Bhim Prasad Rajbanshi.

The Dharma Overseas stated that the rescued workers have been kept at Pasa Hotel at Chabahil at present. It is said they would be sent home after the job-placement company that sent them to Kuwait returns their money.

Source: National News Agency Nepal