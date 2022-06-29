General

At least seven persons sustained burn injuries when a tanker carrying tar exploded at Godaita municipality-4, Rohuwa.

Four among the injured are said to be in critical condition, shared the Sarlahi Police.

Spokesperson at Sarlahi District Police, SP Bijaya Yadav informed that seven persons including road construction workers were injured when the tanker carrying a flammable liquid exploded at around 6.00 pm on Tuesday.

As informed the tanker was carrying the tar in course of the construction of a postal highway.

Four critically injured were referred to Kathmandu-based Kirtipur Hospital for further treatment, he said.

The injured include wielding technician Shivu Chaudhary, 20, his younger brother Anurag Chaudhary, 19, Bijuli Raut, 35, and Abhisek Patel, 19 of Godaila-4, Rohuwa.

Other injured are Surendra Hajari, 30, of Madhavnarayan municipality-4 (Rautahat), Rajib Saha, 22, of Chandranigahapur municiplaity-4 (Rautahat) and Gopal Yadav, 38, of Bahudaramai municipality-6

(Parsa), the district police informed.

Three injured are being treated at Provincial Hospital Malangawa.

It was shared that the Indu and Thokar and Saha Construction Company has started blacktopping at Godaila in Sarlahi along the Postal Highway.

The accident took place when maintenance works were being done in the tanker (Na 1 ka 6039) used for carrying tar, informed operator of Saha Construction Service, Nagendra Saha. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal