General

The seventh memorial day of the Gorkha earthquake is being observed across the country with various programmes. On 25 April, 2015, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country with its epicenter in Gorkha's Barpak. The disaster killed approximately 9,000 people and injured over 22,000 others. It damaged over 800,000 private houses and 1500 cultural heritages. Districts including Gorkha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchok, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Nuwakot, Dhading, Rasuwa, Makawanpur, Sindhuli and Okhaldhunga—were affected the most by the quake.

Observation of the quake memorial day aims to make people aware about earthquake safety, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal