Key Issues

The seventh session and fourth meeting of winter session of the Province Assembly of Province 1 has been summoned for April 5.

A press release issued on Sunday by Secretary of Province Assembly, Gopal Prasad Parajuli, reads that the seventh session of the Province Assembly has been summoned in accordance with the Province Assembly Regulations-2074 at the order of Speaker of Province Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Bhandari.

Issuing a notice, the Province Assembly Secretariat on March 14 had postponed the meeting until further notice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal