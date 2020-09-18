General

A 70 metres long stair made of iron and having 157 steps has been constructed at Daman of Thaha Municipality in Makawanpur district. Daman is a hill station popular among tourists.

The structure is constructed with financial assistance of Rs 5 million provided by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and with the facilitation of the Municipality.

Thaha Municipality, Ward No. 4 Chair, Deepeak Singh Lama claimed that this is the longest iron stairs ever built in the country. The iron stairs leads to the hilltop at an altitude of about 2,400 metres.

"Now the Thaha municipality has an additional view tower with the construction of the 70 metres long stairs and this tower will likely become a tourist attraction in the whole of Nepal," Municipality mayor Lavsher Bishta said.

One can see half a score mountains including Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) of the Himalayan range from this tower.

Source: National News Agency Nepal