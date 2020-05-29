General

The Kachanakawal rural municipality among the 15 local levels in Jhapa district has reported the highest number people with coronavirus infection. Out of the 79 COVID-19 cases in the district, 73 are from this rural municipality, the District Health Office Jhapa said.

It stated that coronavirus infection was confirmed in 25 more people in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted at the Koshi Zonal Hospital Biratnagar’s laboratory on Thursday.

Before this 48 people had tested positive for coronavirus and they had been sent to the COVID-19 hospital Biratnagar and Dharan for treatment.

Kachanakawal rural municipality chief Anjar Alam said the 25 people who were found infected with COVID-19 on Thursday have been sent to Biratnagar for treatment. According to him, a majority of the affected people have returned home from Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat of India. “All the infected people had been kept in quarantine. The community has been saved from transmission as the people from Kachanakawal who arrived at the border from various places of India were rescued in a safe manner and put into quarantine,” he said.

He said the nasal and throat swabs have been collected from 276 people kept in quarantine in the rural municipality and sent to the laboratories in Dharan and Biratnagar for testing.

Out of these swab samples, 73 have tested positive while the report of 35 samples was awaited. Still 100 people kept in quarantine are left to be tested for coronavirus, Alam said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal