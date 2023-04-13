General

Cases of sexual violence against male street children has increased in the country. According to data with the Women, Children and Senior Citizen Service Directorate under Nepal Police, 90 street male children fell victim of sexual violence in the fiscal year, 2020/21 against 93 in the FY, 2021/22.

In most cases, they become victim of sexual violence at the hands of parents, relatives and foreign people, said programme director of the Voice of Children, Raju Ghimire at an interaction with the theme of 'role of media-persons in stemming sexual violence against children' organised here today.

They are often lured into sexual activities, he said, adding that most of the incidents of sexual violence against them went unreported, as only a few according to him have been registered with concerned authorities. Around 85 percent male children have faced sexual violence and exploitation, according to a study. Ninety three countries have criminalised sexual relations between adults and female children, and 82 countries sexual relations between adults and male children.

Likewise globally, one of six male children below 18 years of age has become victim of sexual violence, it has been estimated. There is a need to create awareness against sexual violence against male children, it has been stressed on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal