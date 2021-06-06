General

CPN (UML) Sudur Paschim Province parliamentary party leader Prakash Bahadur Shah has furnished clarification to what CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has sought from him.

Shah sent the clarification to party chair Oli through CPN (UML) Province Committee secretary Rajendra Rawal today via mail. Rawal shared that the clarification was already sent to the party chair, general-secretary Ishwor Pokharel and party secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Shah was asked to furnish clarification within 48 hours regarding his decision to continue his support to the government led by CPN (Maoist Centre) at Sudurpaschim Province against the party decision. Furthermore, Shah was also accused to instigating others to participate in such activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal