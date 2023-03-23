Key Issues

Yogendra Shahi has been appointed the Vice-Chair of Karnali Province Policy and Planning Commission. A meeting of the provincial council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Raj Kumar Sharma on Wednesday decided this, said Krishna Bahadur GC, spokesperson of Karnali provincial government and minister for internal affairs and law.

The meeting also decided to appoint Bharat Kumar Sharma, retired joint-secretary of the Government of Nepal, as the chief administrative advisor expert to the Chief Minister. It recommended the name of Dr Shalikram Pokhrel, currently the deputy-director at Nepal Rastra Bank, as the senior economic advisor.

The meeting of the Karnali province council of ministers has given approval for presenting in the Province Assembly session the Bill Designed to Make Provisions for Establishment and Operation of Karnali Province Training Academy, 2023 and the Bill Designed to Amend the Karnali Province Sports Development Act, 2076 BS.

The provincial government has also approved the 'Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, Food Right and Sovereignty (First Amendment) Regulations, 2023'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal