Games, sports

Former captain of Nepali National Cricket team Shakti Gauchan, who took retirement from International cricket tournament, was felicitated in Bhairahawa.

Shakti had taken retirement from international cricket tournament on June-July 2018 and also from national cricket tournament on November-December same year. He took retirement from national tournament immediately after completion of Everest Premier League in Pokhara.

Right-handed batsman and leg-spinner Shakti had played cricket for the country for continuous 18 years. Gauchan, who played ninth international T20 match, has run cricket academy at Padsari in Rupandehi after taking retirement from the cricket.

Gauchan was honoured amidst a programme organized at Siddhartha Stadium on Monday. State Assembly member Santosh Pandey felicitated Shakti with cash prize and letter of appreciation.

Likewise, international cricket coach Junga Bahadur Thapa was also honoured on the same occasion. Popular cricketer Shakti and coach Thapa were honoured on the occasion of medal distribution ceremony of 4th Sai Global T20 Inter-College district-level cricket tournament-2076 BS at Dasharath Stadium in Bhairahawa.

Both of them were felicitated in recognition of their contributions to the enrichment of cricket, shared chairperson of host Sai Global Academy Hari Bahadur Thapa.

Meanwhile, Leelaram Secondary School Bhairahawa team has won the title of 4th Sai Global T20 inter-college district-level cricket tournament-2076 BS.

In the final match, Leelaram school defeated host Sai Global by two wickets. The inner receives the award of Rs 50,000 with trophy and medal, shared tournament's chief manager Basudev Thapa. Some 16 teams had taken part in the tournament. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal