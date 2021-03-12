Entertainment, Fashion

A museum has been constructed at Tapudham of Rampur municipality-1 for preserving the 'shaligram' which is found only in the Kaligandaki river. Shaligram is the fossil ammonite stones and are venerated by the Hindus as the form of their god Bishnu.

The museum has been constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.3 million, including Rs 800 thousand provided by the Rampur municipality and Rs 500 thousand provided by Nepal Tourism Board.

Mayor of Rampur municipality Raman Bahadur Thapa expressed the belief that the museum would help promote tourism, especially the religious tourism, in the municipality as the rare ammonite stones are found only in the Kaligandaki river that flows through the municipality.

Two thousand six hundred and sixteen shaligrams collected by the locals have been kept at the museum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal