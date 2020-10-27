Human Rights

A shaman has been arrested on the charge of raping a woman. A resident of Pani Tanki in Bokse at Triyuga municipality-10, 39-year-old Chudamani Shrestha known as Arjun was arrested on the basis of complaint by the rape survivor, according to Chief of Udayapur police Bhim Prasad Dahal.

In the name of faith healing, Shrestha has been charged of repeatedly exploiting the woman sexually and financially. A 45-year-old woman, who worked as an accomplice to the crime, has also been arrested.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal