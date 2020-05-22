General

All the transit points to Shankharapur municipality are to be sealed off from today after 12 people tested positive to the novel coronavirus. The tests were done on altogether 290 people using rapid diagnostic test (RDT) method on Thursday.

They include people’s representatives, employees assigned on duty for essential services and local residents showing signs of coronavirus infection. The tests were carried out on samples collected from the people of the municipality’s ward number 4 to 9, mayor Subarna Shrestha said.

The 12 people who tested positive to the novel coronavirus infection have been kept in quarantine at the Bal Kshetra Nepal at Ward No 7 of the municipality. They will be kept in quarantine until their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results were available, mayor Shrestha said.

Municipality’s all transit points would be sealed off from 10 am today until further notice.

Source: National News Agency