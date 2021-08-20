General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday has appointed Yadav Chandra Sharma as the chief of Bagmati Province on the recommendation of the government after dismissing Bishnu Prasad Prasain.

Prasain was appointed to the post by the erstwhile KP Sharma Oli government.

A meeting of the council of ministers on Thursday recommended to President Bhandari to appoint Sharma to the post.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Office, Sharma was appointed to the post in accordance with Article 163 (2) of the constitution.

