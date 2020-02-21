General

Rabindra Raj Sharma has been elected chair of Karnali state committee of Madan Bhandari Foundation.

Following his election, Sharma, also the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) district and the lawmaker from Dailekh constituency 1, will the 29-member Foundation's state committee.

Similarly, the foundation's state-level gathering on Thursday chose Surkhet's Kulmani Devkota as the committee secretary.

As said by Devkota, the gathering agreed to constitute and re-constitute foundation's district bodies in all 10 districts in the state by mid-march, local level committees by mid-April and to organise the state-level gathering by the third week of May.

Source: National News Agency Nepal