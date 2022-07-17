General

Bhabishwor Sharma has been elected president of the Thamel Tourism Development Council (TTDC). Sharma secured 772 votes while his closest contender Dhruba Adhikari got 568 votes.

Similarly, Prashaya Rajbhandari, Gita Gurung and Sahadev Dhamala were chosen as vice president. Rajib Pandey was picked as general secretary and Ram Chandra Giri and Punyaram Lageju as secretary and treasurer respectively. Elected members are Prakash Thapaliya, Sri Krishna Thapaliya, Roshan Adhikari, Kopila Shimkhada, Chetnath Pudasaini, Purnima Malakar, Tenjin Lama and Lalbabu Chaudhary.

Of the total 1,598 eligible voters, 1,400 votes were cast in the election that concluded on Saturday, electing a 15-member new working committee of the Council. Talking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti, newly elected the TTDC president pledged to cooperate with all for the development of Thamel, a main tourist destination of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal