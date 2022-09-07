General

The Nepali Congress has nominated its General-Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma as the coordinator of election manifesto preparation committee.

NC President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday nominated Sharma as the coordinator of the committee, said Chief-Secretary of NC Central Party Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Earlier, the NC had picked the General Secretary of the party, Gagan Kumar Thapa, as coordinator of local-level election manifesto preparation committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal