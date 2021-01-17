Key Issues

Chairman of Dahal-Nepal group of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) was a sheer disrespect of constitution and people's mandate. Chairman Nepal said it during an orientation organized for active cadres of the party at Gulariya of Bardiya district on Sunday.

He accused the President of being collaborator in the individual interest of the Prime Minister to dissolve HoR. Chairman Nepal argued that the provision of prerogative to the Prime Minister to dissolve parliament was removed due to recurring problem experienced in the past.

Spokesperson of the party Narayan Kaji Shrestha, party standing committee member Barshaman Pun, Lumbini Province In-Charge Yubaraj Gyawali, Lumbini Province Chair Onsari Gharti, among others provided orientation to the party cadres and leaders. The programme was held under the chairmanship of district chief Bhuwan Kumar Tharu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal