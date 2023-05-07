General

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said a democratic Bangladesh would have been a far cry if Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina did not return home on May 7, 2007 braving all obstacles of the then regime.

"She had come back home as the President of Bangladesh Awami League on May 17 in 1981. And May 7 is the second homecoming day of her. In fact, the day is the homecoming day of democracy and the daughter of democracy," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a reception accorded to Alvin Dilip Bagchi, author of the book 'Banglar Sthapati' (Founder of Bengal) organized by Bangladesh Christian Jubo Kallyan Samity (BCJKS) at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club here.

Dhaka University former vice-chancellor and chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, former secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, and Bishop Theotonias Gomez, among others, addressed the function as special guests with BCJKS president Ilarish R Gomez in the chair.

Hasan said May 7 is a historical day and it is very important in the history of democracy of Bangladesh and in democratic movements. At first, a case was lodged against Sheikh Hasina and later they imposed ban on her returning home, he added.

He said, Bangabandhu's daughter had said that 'case has been filed against me. I will go to Dhaka and face the case'. "I was special assistant to her that time. I went to the airport. I didn't see any people when going to the airport. But thousands of people stood on road sides to receive her (Sheikh Hasina) when she was coming from the airport," he added.

He said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has immense courage like her father. And her greatest quality is that she doesn't lose patience during any crisis like her father, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said the then Pakistani occupation forces blasted bombs on March 25 before arresting Bangabandhu. But, Bangabandhu didn't lose his patience rather he told the force that there is no need to blast bombs, he added.

Hasan said Bangabandhu declared the independence before being arrested.

The minister said Bangabandhu is the greatest Bangalee of all time. No one could establish an independent state for the Bangalees in the history of 5000 years. Many including Titumir, Surya Sen and Netaji Subhas Basu had struggled for independence, but freedom did not come, he added.

He said Bangabandhu is the leader who molded mind of people for freedom and finally declared the independence. The nation achieved an independent state through the declaration and the bloodshed of 30 lakh martyrs which is a rare example in the world, he added.

The minister congratulated the author of the book and urged him to write a book on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha