Jangbu Sherpa, a resident of Jugal rural municipality-3, Tembathan in Sindhupalchowk annually spends his nine months in high hill area.

He stays in high-hill zone for rearing Yaks, a major source of his livelihood. Likewise, he descends to the human settlement for three months.

Every year, Sherpa has been spending his life in Yak grazing land (Chaurikharka) in high-altitude remote area from mid-January to mid-October. It is not only the diary of Sherpa who has been engaged in Yak rearing since generations but also over a dozen Yak rearing farmers of Jugal rural municipality-3, Gumba.

The Sherpas put their arduous efforts to rear Yaks to manage their annual family expenses. “I am not educated and nor have other skills”, he said, adding they are compelled to reside in high altitude region to manage money for family livelihood.

He also narrated that the Yak sheds have to be shifted in more than five places. Likewise, Yak rearing farmers are also compelled to shift the residence of their children accordingly.

The sheds are shifted from Pumbasherpu, the basecamp of Jugal Mountain, to Nepemasal. Pumbasherpu is at an altitude of 4,005 meters from the sea level.

“I have been engaged in the same profession since I know. It is what my grandfather had been doing. I was also reared in the surround of Yak grazing land. And, I am also continually adopting this”, narrated Jangbu who was found in the bottom of Jugal mountain.

“I usually spend my days in grazing yaks, milking, producing cheese and ghee. This is my daily life”, he said, adding he has no fear of wildlife since he had been living in the forest area since childhood.

Yak rearing is the mainstay of Sherpas here. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal