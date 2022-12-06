General

Minister for Economic Affairs and Cooperatives of Lumbini Province Krishna DhowjKhadka has said it was the government’s responsibility to establish the provincial capital in the decided location.

He viewed that the government decided to implement the decisions that the Province Assembly had earlier agreed to establish the provincial capital city in Deukhuri of the district by considering the aspirations of people of erstwhile Rapti, Bheri and Lumbini zones.

At an interaction programme organised by the Reporters’ Club in Butwal on Tuesday, Minister Khadka urged one and all not to sensitize the issue of provincial capital since it was already decided by the majority of votes.

Minister Khadka also shared that development of a province assembly building was in the final stage in Deukhuri and the Office of the Council of Ministers would be established soon since the offices for the thematic committees and parliamentary party offices are already setup.

On the occasion, he said that management of the Office of the Chief Ministers and other ministries would be ensured in the buildings of the Rapti Technical Institute for the immediate period.

However, CPN (UML)’s newly-elected Province Assembly member Bhoj Prasad Shrestha took exception to the shifting of the provincial capital overnight.

Source: National News Agency Nepal