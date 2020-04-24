General

A shipment of medical equipments arrives. A jet aircraft of Shree Airlines carrying a shipment of essential medical items from Singapore landed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The aircraft with the call sign 9N AMB CRJ 700 landed at 8:30 am today bringing medical appliances belonging to the Ministry of Health and Population and Temasek Foundation.

The airplane that flew to Singapore on Thursday was scheduled to return in the same evening, but the arrival flight was delayed due to adverse weather condition. The chartered flight was made by the private airlines company.

According to company’s institutional manager Anil Manandhar, the shipment includes 50 kilos of medical essentials for the government and 119 kilos of commercial cargo. All the essentials meant for the ministry were handed over a while ago. The chartered flight was free under the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Source: National News Agency