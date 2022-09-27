General

Mountain flight of Shree Airlines, which was closed for the past three years due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been resumed.

Spokesperson of the Shree Airlines, Anil Manandhar, shared that the mountain flight has been resumed keeping in mind the convenience of tourists after the situation returned to normalcy following the prevention and control of coronavirus infection.

The airlines would provide mountain flight service through CRJ 200 series aircraft. The mountain flight would be at an altitude of 25,000 feet. A charge of Rs 15,000 per person has been fixed for Nepalis and 230 US dollars per person for foreigners for the 50-minute mountain flight.

It is said that the mountain flight service starts at 6:30 am every day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal