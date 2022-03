Human Rights

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, on the recommendation of the Judicial Council, has appointed Til Prasad Shrestha as Justice of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Prior to this, Shrestha was serving the High Court Biratnagar as the Chief Judge.

According to the Office of the President, Shrestha was appointed as the apex court Justice in accordance with the Article 129 (2) of the Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal