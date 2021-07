Health & Safety, medical

Lawmaker Umesh Shrestha has been appointed Minister of State for Health and Population. The appointment was done in line with Article 76 (9) of the constitution by President Bidya Devi Bhandari upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, said the Office of President.

The Ministry of Health and Population remains within Prime Minister while Shrestha has been assigned to take care of the Ministry, said the President's Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal