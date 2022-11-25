Key Issues

Tara Narayan Shrestha of the CPN (Maoist Centre) has been elected as the Province Assembly (PA) member from Ramechhap constituency no. 1 (1).

Shrestha bagged 17,148 votes while his contender Shanti Prasad Poudel of the CPN (UML) scored 15,157 votes.

Currently, the vote counting of Ramechhap constituency no. 1 (2) is ongoing. As per the result announced while preparing this news, Milan Ghising of CPN (UML) has got 2,816 votes and Yubraj Chaulagain of Maoist Centre has obtained 2,148 votes.

Likewise, House of Representatives (HoR) Candidate from Ramechhap constituency no.1 Purna Bahadur Tamang (Kanchharam) of the Nepali Congress is leading the vote count by getting 24,451.

UML’s Kailash Prasad Dhungel has obtained 16,682 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal