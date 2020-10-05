Key Issues, politics

State no 5 State Assembly member, Bhoj Prasad Shrestha has resigned from the post of coordinator of the State Assembly Operation Regulation Amendment Drafting Committee.

In his resignation letter addressed to the State Assembly Speaker, Shrestha has maintained that he has resigned from the post of coordinator as attempts were being made to shift the state capital. He has been charging that the State government’s decision to shift the capital of the State to another place is unparliamentary and undemocratic move.

Fourteen State Assembly members had written a note of dissent against the government’s decision in the meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) parliamentary party on Friday under Shrestha’s leadership.

Shrestha has stated that he was resigning as the coordinator of the committee as some newspapers have tried to create confusions regarding the developments in the State Assembly in the form of for and against after the government’s ‘sudden’ decision and proposal related to the name of the state and shifting the state capital.

The State Assembly is starting deliberations on the government’s proposal today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal