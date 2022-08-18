General

Shri Krishna Janmastami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated by the Hindus throughout the country today with devotion and veneration amidst a variety of programmes.

According to scriptures, Lord Shri Krishna was born in the midnight of Bhadrakrishna Astami day as per the lunar calendar during the Dwapar era.

Lord Krishna is considered as the incarnation of Lord Bishnu, the protector of human beings from evil, injustice and devilish forces. He is also regarded as the proponent of the three principles of Gyanayog, Karmayog and Bhaktiyog.

Shri Krishna Janmastami is celebrated in a grand manner to cherish the good deeds of Lord Krishna for a happy and prosperous life. Lord Krishna, born to Basudev and Devaki and held prisoner by Kansha in Mathura, guided humanity on the path of knowledge, truth and immortality, the legend says.

Lord Krishna is also known as "Gopal" for his dedicated service to the cows as a herder. He is also known as "Manmohan" for the melodies he used to play on his flute, charming everyone.

Devotees throng the temples of Lord Krishna including famous Shri Krishna Temple of Mangal Bazaar in Lalitpur. The renowned and artistic Shri Krishna Temple made of stones was built by the then King of Patan, Siddhi Narsingh Malla.

Various religious organizations and institutions celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna by organising colourful processions with the idols of Lord Krishna flanked by decorative portraits.

Devotees, especially women, spend the night chanting prayers and devotional songs, dancing and lighting oil-fed lamps.

Source: National News Agency Nepal