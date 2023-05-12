General

Police have arrested Patron of Shubhadra-Madan Foundation (Shubham) and agriculture expert, Madan Rai, on charge of sexually abusing schoolgirls. The Foundation is established at Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadhi Municipality-2 in Khotang.

Police nabbed Rai from the Foundation on Friday afternoon. He was accused of sexually abusing the schoolgirls staying in Foundation's hostel.

Chief of District Police Office, Manjil Mukarung, said police had started investigation into the case.

"The Office has received four verbal complaints against Rai. I have called all to file FIR against him. Legal process will advance after written complaints are lodged against Rai. However, general investigation into the case is underway", he shared.

The 73-year-old Rai had been writing status in social media using obscene words for few years. Rai himself has confessed that blame on him by the girls was 40 per cent right.

Issuing a press release, Children as Zone of Peace National Campaign has drew attention of the bodies concerned to take stern action against Rai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal