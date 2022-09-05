General

The Shuklagandaki Municipality in Tanahu district has installed what is called the 'transparent wall' with the goal of maintaining good governance. The transparent wall was put up on Sunday on the occasion of the 100 days of the new municipal executive taking up office after the local election.

Mayor Krishna Raj Pandit said the objective of installing the transparent wall, a notice board informing about all the activities of the municipality, was to promote good governance and transparency.

"The townspeople should know about the municipality's each and every activity. The transparent wall has been put up for providing this information to the people. We are the servants of the people and they should get information on every activity done by their elected representatives," Mayor Pandit said, adding that every activity of the local government, including its policies and plans, should be transparent.

Deputy Mayor Khum Bahadur BK said the 'transparent wall' initiative has been launched to put to an end the tradition of giving out information only in response to an application for the same.

Municipality's chief administrative officer Lila Ballabh Neupane believes that the 'transparent wall' would be important means of providing information to the citizens. Daily notices, programmes, details of monthly income and expenditure, decisions of meetings, audit report, the decisions of the Municipal Assembly and Executive, and miscellaneous notices and messages would be put up on the 'transparent wall'.

One-door service delivery centre becoming effective

Meanwhile, the Service Delivery Operation Centre run by the Municipality for delivering various services through a single door system is found to be effective. The Centre was established in May.

With this, the people coming to the Municipality office seeking various services have felt relief as they don't have to go from one room to the next carrying files with them to get their work done.

"The operation of the Centre has not only facilitated the administrative process, it is now easy for the general public to get their administrative works done. It has also attracted the attention of other local governments from across the country," said Mayor Pandit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal