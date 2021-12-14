General

The Palpa-Butwal section of the Siddhartha highway will be closed for vehicles during night for 15 days from today.

This section of the highway would be shut during night from today until December 28 for carrying out road expansion works at night time, Chief of the Road Division Office Palpa, Rameshwor Lamsal, said.

"The highway on this section is being widened and the hillside along it has to be cut for this purpose. The soil and stone dug out in the process has to be kept on the road, hence the need of closing the road section," he said.

The road widening works are to be done from Siddhababa of Butwal to Jhumsa Bridge and from Kalimati up to Gaudepul.

The road on this section will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9.30 pm to 4 am during this fortnight.

The Office has requested transport entrepreneurs and passengers to travel by this road section only during the day for 15 days. This is the major highway for traveling to Palpa, Gulmi and Syangja districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal