Trading

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a grant agreement with the Government of the Republic of Vanuatu in Port Vila, to provide grant aid of up to 1.715 billion yen for the Project for the Disaster Reconstruction of Teouma Bridge.

The objective of the project is to secure regular traffic on the trunk road in Efate island through the reconstruction of the Teouma Bridge as well as river and approach road improvement near the bridge, thereby contributing to strengthen the resilience of the trunk road to natural disasters, maintain economic activities and secure access to social services in Vanuatu. This project will contribute to the achievement of SDGs Goals 9 and 13.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency