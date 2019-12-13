General

On December 12, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed grant agreements with the Government of Republic of Mozambique inMaputo, to provide grant aids of up to 6.367 billion yen for the following two projects.

(1) The Project for Construction of Secondary Schools in Zambezia Province (grant amount: 2.283 billion yen)

(2) The Project for the Development of Nacala Emergency Power Plant (grant amount: 4.084 billion yen)

Details for the projects are provided below.

(1) The Project for Construction of Secondary Schools in Zambezia Province

This project aims to establish four new secondary schools and improve educational facilities in Zambezia Province, where the enrollment rate is significantly lower than the national average and there is a shortage of secondary schools with sufficient facilities. This project aims to improve access to secondary education and improve the quality of the learning environment in Zambezia Province through the building of secondary schools with libraries and science laboratories. In addition, it is expected that JICA Overseas Cooperation Volunteers will be dispatched to these secondary schools once the schools open to improve the quality of education. The project will contribute to the achievement of SDGs Goal 4.

(2) The Project for the Development of Nacala Emergency Power Plant

This project aims to eliminate the short-term power supply and demand gap and stabilize power supply, which is an urgent issue, in the Nacala Corridor region (the Nacala Corridor connecting Nacala Port to the northern interior region of the country and Malawi).

The project will develop a power facility in Nacala which is the port city in northern part of Mozambique. This project is expected to lead to the improvement of the lives of residents in the region and promote economic and social development, and will contribute to the achievement of SDGs Goal 7.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency