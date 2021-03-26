General

the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan in Tashkent to provide a Japanese ODA loan of up to 15 billion yen for the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan.

The objective of the program is to support economic and social stabilization, damaged by COVID-19, by extending budget support to the Government of Uzbekistan. The program promotes 1) improving the efficiency, sustainability, and transparency of resource allocation in the economy, such as by increasing fiscal transparency and reforming state-owned enterprises, and 2) enhancing economic inclusion and social resilience, such as by improving the residency registration system and increasing low-income family allowance, thus contributing to the achievement of SDGs Goals 1, 3, and 8.

(1)Completion of program loan: March 2021 – when the loan is executed.

(2)Issuing of letters of invitation for consulting services (including detailed design work): No hiring of consultants is planned for this program loan.

(3)Tender announcement of initial procurement package for international competitive bidding on project construction: No work in conjunction with bidding is planned for this program loan.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency