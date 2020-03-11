General

the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Record of Discussions with the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in Yangon for the Project of Capacity Development for National Single Window and Customs Modernization by Introducing Automated Cargo Clearance System Phase 2, a technical cooperation project.

The project aims to improve customs operations, fully utilizing the Myanmar Automated Cargo Clearance System / Myanmar Customs Intelligence Database System (MACCS/MCIS) as a customs clearance platform. It consists of two main thrusts; namely, (a) promoting effective use of the systems while ensuring their sustainable operations, and (b) improving customs operations in accordance with global customs standards. The project will contribute to the facilitation of trade and investment, and improvement of the business environment and regional connectivity, which leads to the achievement of SDGs Goal 8.

MACCS/MCIS was developed and successfully introduced in Myanmar by Japanese grant aid and technical cooperation, based on the Nippon Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System (NACCS) and the Customs Intelligence Database System (CIS) of Japan.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency